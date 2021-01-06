Former Andhra minister Bhuma Akhila Priya arrested in connection with hockey player Praveen Rao’s kidnapping

Reports suggest that the kidnapping may have been planned over 'land dispute'.

Former Andhra Pradesh Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya and her relatives have been taken into custody by Hyderabad Police on suspicion of their alleged involvement in the alleged kidnapping of a former hockey player and his brothers. Priya was held after the family members of the hockey player accused the former minister and her husband Bhargav Ram of planning the kidnapping.

On Tuesday, Praveen Rao, Sunil Rao and Naveen Rao were picked up by some people who introduced themselves as Income Tax officials who had come for a search operation. The victims are said to be relatives of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Giving out the details of the incident, the Hyderabad police said that 10 to 15 people had barged into the house of the victims after illegally trespassing their premises and introduced themselves as officials of the Income Tax Department. They showed forged identity cards and produced a ‘search warrant’.

The News Minute reports that as per the complainant, the henchmen who carried out ‘kidnap’ were known to former minister Bhuma Akhila Priya. The hockey player and his relatives were dropped off by the kidnappers at 3 am at Kokapet in Hyderabad’s Outer Ring Road, complainant advocate Pratap Kumar and the victims’ elder brother told TNM. Reports suggest that the kidnapping may have been planned over ‘land dispute’.

(More details awaited)