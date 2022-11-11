Former Andaman and Nicobar Islands Chief Secretary Jitendra Narain arrested in alleged sexual assault case

Former Andaman & Nicobar (A&N) Islands Chief Secretary Jitendra Narain was arrested on Thursday in connection with the alleged gang-rape and sexual assault case of a 21-year-woman, reported The Indian Express. A sessions court in Port Blair rejected his anticipatory bail plea, his lawyer Phatick Chandra Das said.

The sessions court was hearing Narain’s anticipatory bail plea after the Supreme Court had asked him on Monday to approach the jurisdiction court.

After the court’s verdict, a police team reached a private resort where he had been staying and took his custody.

Also Read: SIT grills ex-Andaman chief secretary Jitendra Narain over rape allegations

Narain is expected to be produced in court today, He will face custodial interrogation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that the Andaman and Nicobar police have set up.

The SIT, constituted to probe the allegations, questioned Narain thrice in connection with the case, reported PTI.

In October, the woman accused Narain and A&N Labour Commissioner R L Rishi of sexual assault and gang-rape at the chief secretary’s official residence. She had alleged that she was lured to the chief secretary’s house with the promise of a government job and then raped on April 14 and May 1.

Also Read: Ex-Andaman chief secy Jitendra Narain appears before SIT for questioning in ‘sex-for-jobs’ case

An FIR was registered against him on October 1 when Narain was posted as the chairman and managing director of the Delhi Financial Corporation. He was suspended on October 17 with immediate effect.