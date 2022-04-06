Former Amnesty India chair Aakar Patel stopped at Bengaluru airport from leaving India

Bengaluru Airport immigration authorities stopped former Amnesty International India head Aakar Patel from leaving India today after a Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Patel claimed that he was leaving for the United States but was barred from boarding the flight due to a case that “Modi goverment has filed against Amnesty International India”.

Aakar Patel took to Twitter to express his shock and said that he secured the court’s permission for his travel abroad and had his passport released specifically for the trip.

“Stopped from leaving India at Bangalore airport. I am on the exit control list. Got passport back through court order specifically for this trip to the US. Immigration says CBI has put me on the list, why?” he asked on Twitter, tagging the Prime Minister’s Office handle.

Patel also shared the Surat court judgment on his Twitter handle that showed that he was allowed to visit the United States between March 1 and May 30. The order also showed that the court ordered his passport to be returned for travel purposes.

“CBI officer called to say I am on the Look-Out Circular because of the case Modi govt has filed against Amnesty International India,” wrote Patel in another tweet.

“I was supposed to go and speak to some universities in the US—Berkeley and New York University—and my passport had been impounded in a case that one BJP MLA had filed against me in Surat. As part of the condition of bail I had to surrender my passport,” he said..

The CBI had registered a case against Amnesty International India in 2019 after a complaint by the Ministry of Home Affairs alleging violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 and the Indian Penal Code sections. The CBI had named Amnesty International India Pvt Ltd (AIIPL), Indians For Amnesty International Trust (IAIT), Amnesty International India Foundation Trust (AIIFT), Amnesty International South Asia Foundation (AISAF) and others in the case.