Former aide of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim dies in Mumbai hospital of heart ailment

By: | Published: March 25, 2019 1:12 PM

Shakeel Ahmed Sheikh, also known as Lambu Shakeel, was suffering from a heart ailment and died late Sunday night, a hospital official said.

Former aide of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim dies in Mumbai hospital of heart ailmentFormer aide of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim dies in Mumbai hospital of heart ailment

A former aide of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim died in Jaslok Hospital in south Mumbai, medical authorities said Monday. Shakeel Ahmed Sheikh, also known as Lambu Shakeel, was suffering from a heart ailment and died late Sunday night, a hospital official said. Details of his ailment and death would be released later in an official statement from the hospital, the official added.

Shakeel used to oversee smuggling and hawala operations of the Dawood gang in the 1990s and was a trusted lieutenant of the latter as well another gang operative Chhota Shakeel, a senior Crime Branch official said. He took part in the gang’s gold smuggling activities and was also allegedly involved in transporting weapons and explosives for them, the official said.

“Having fled the country, he organised hawala rackets before being held and deported from Dubai in 2003,” the official said. Sheikh was living with his wife and her parents in Bohri Mohalla in south Mumbai.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Former aide of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim dies in Mumbai hospital of heart ailment
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition