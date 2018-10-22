Forget PM candidates, elect AAP for betterment of Delhi: CM Kejriwal tells voters

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday launched the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) door-to-door campaign for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Speaking on the occasion, Kejriwal attacked the BJP for ignoring the interests of the city and appealed Delhiites to vote in favour of AAP candidates.

Kejriwal said the people of city were happy with the functioning of the AAP government. He said government has taken revolutionary steps in health and education sectors.

“We brought revolutionary changes in the city which never happened in the past 70 years,” Kejriwal, who also is the national convener of the AAP, said.

Kejriwal said that his government has fulfilled its promise of cheap electricity and water, adding that he is relentlessly working to ease the lives of people.

The AAP leader also announced that for the next four months, 3,000 teams will be visiting each household in the national capital and approach every voter. He asked people not to vote for prime ministerial candidate but elect MPs who would work for the betterment of Delhi.

“Please vote for AAP. If we have seven AAP MPs from Delhi, we will get work done for the city as we know how to get work done, no matter who is the PM,” he opined.

Training guns of the BJP, he said that Delhi elected 7 BJP MPs but they have no contribution towards improving the conditions of the city. “What did people gain from them? They did no work for betterment. All they could do was acting as a barrier to the implementation of our policies.”

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, all the 7 parliamentary seats were won by the BJP. The AAP had also fielded candidates across all the seats but failed to leave any impact.

Taking about AAP’s donation drive, the Chief Minister said party needs people support to fund the election campaign.

“We respect voters and will go to their home. We can’t give big advertisements on television. We don’t have money to fight elections, that is why we are asking people for donations,” he said.