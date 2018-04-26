Forget Congress, BJP are sworn enemies! Here they have joined hands to rule important body. Yes, it’s true

CADC election 2018: The BJP and Congress decided to join hands after the recently held elections to the CADC threw a fractured mandate. (PTI file)

In a rare development, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress have joined hands to govern an important body in Mizoram. According to PTI, both parties have come together to rule the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) of the state.

The BJP and Congress decided to join hands after the recently held elections to the CADC threw a fractured mandate. In the 20-member CADC, the Congress has emerged as the second largest party with six seats, while the BJP came third with five seats. The largest party with eight seats in the CADC is Mizo National Front (MNF). Election to the one seas was stayed by the Mizoram High Court.

Earlier there were reports that the MNF and the BJP may join hands to rule the body. On Tuesday, MNF president Zoramthanga had told reporters that his party would form an alliance with the BJP to form a new CADC. He had even claimed that the MNF-BJP alliance was already agreed upon by elected representatives of both parties.

Congress leader and Mizoram sports minister Zodintluanga said the post-poll alliance between his party and the BJP took place after an understanding was met between local leaders. He further said that the local alliance would have no bearing in Delhi or in the upcoming Mizoram Assembly elections.

According to PTI, Mizoram BJP leaders are disappointed with development in the CADC. The BJP may decide to take action against its winning leaders who joined hands with the BJP.

What is Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC)?

The CADC is an autonomous council for ethnic Chakma people. It was formed under the sixth schedule of the Constitution on April 29, 1972. The Council exercises legislative, executive and judicial powers over allotted departments within the territory of CADC.

For the first time in the state, BJP has made inroads in Mizoram by bagging six seats of CADC.

Polling for 19 out of 20 seats of CADC was held on April 20. As many as 27,038 out of 29,444 voters exercised their franchise at 66 polling stations. There were 66 candidates in the fray.