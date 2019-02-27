Forest Rights Act: Supreme Court to hear Centre’s plea seeking stay on possible eviction of tribals, forest dwellers

Supreme Court

The Supreme Court will on Thursday hear Centre’s plea seeking a stay on possible eviction of tribals, forest dwellers. Claims of over 11.8 lakh tribals and traditional forest dwellers for right over forest land has earlier been rejected under the Scheduled Tribes and Other Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act 2006.

The top court had recently asked 21 states to inform it on the action taken by them on the eviction of tribals and forest dwellers whose claims of forest rights have been rejected.

In its February 13 order, the Supreme Court asked chief secretaries of states concerned to file affidavits pointing out whether those people against whom rejection orders were passed, have been evicted or not and if not, the reasons behind it. It had asked the eviction to be carried out by July 12. A number of tribals had earlier claimed their rights to live in forests under the Forest Rights Act.

The apex court had earlier rejected claims on the grounds that included lack of evidence that tribals were in possession of the land for the minimum of three generations. According to the constitution, only those people who are staying in forests areas for at least three generations before December 31, 2005, have land rights. A number of wildlife activists, as well as those fighting for rights of tribals, have criticised the law.

Odisha, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh are the states that have the highest numbers of tribals. Nearly 20 per cent have claimed land ownership by submitting their applications under the Scheduled Tribes and Other Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006.