Forest rights act: SC to hear govt plea seeking stay on eviction order today

The government on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking a stay of its earlier order that may result in eviction of more than 11 lakh forest dwellers and tribals in various states. A bench led by Justice Arun Mishra agreed to hear the Centre’s application on Thursday after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta sought urgent hearing in the case.

The ministry of tribal affairs urged the court to consider modifying its February 13 order and direct the state governments to file affidavits about the procedure followed and also details of the rejection of claims by forest dwelling scheduled tribes and other traditional forest dwellers.

Stating that there is “close relationship between forest dwelling communities and protection of the environment,” it said the February order may result into forcible eviction of tribals and forest-dwelling households across 16 states. These dwellers and tribals, who are extremely poor and illiterate people and not well informed of their rights and procedures, have not been successful in establishing their claims as forest-dwellers under the Scheduled Tribes and Other Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act 2006 (Forests Rights Act).”

Madhya Pradesh has the highest number of rejected claims, which approximately come to 3.5 lakh, followed by Odisha with nearly 1.5 lakh rejected claims. Uttarakhand has the least number of rejected claims at 51.

“And till then the eviction of tribals may be withheld. The eviction of tribals without such information would cause serious prejudice to such tribals who have been residing in forests for generation,” the government said in its application.

It also pointed out that the apex court had issued its eviction order on the basis of data adduced by the state governments. “However, the data did not provide the details of rejection,” it said, adding that it has been found that their claims were rejected in a summary manner where no due opportunity was provided to them.

“It is uncertain whether the data furnished by the state governments accurately indicates whether the rejection orders were passed after observance of due process of law; compliance with principles of natural justice and whether appeal mechanisms have been properly exhausted. Without such information and compliance with the mandate of law in letter and spirit, the eviction of such tribal, would amount to serious miscarriage of Justice,” the ministry said, adding that the forest rights Act being a beneficial piece of legislation deserved to be construed liberally in favour of the forest dwellers.

On February 13, the apex court had asked states to ensure the eviction of all those persons from forest land whose claims under the forest rights Act were rejected. States were directed to ensure eviction in all cases where rejection orders have been passed on or before July 24.