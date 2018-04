Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale (PTI)

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale will travel to Dhaka tomorrow, where he is expected meet his counterpart, Mohammad Shahidul Haque, and discuss ways to deepen the bilateral ties, sources said. Gokhale is also likely to meet the Foreign Minister of Bangladesh, Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali. This is Gokhale’s first visit to Bangladesh after taking over as the foreign secretary.