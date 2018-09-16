​​​
  3. Foreign nations have good memories of Indian diaspora: Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat Sunday said Indians have lived in several countries for long and those societies have good memories of the Indian diaspora.

September 16, 2018
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat Sunday said Indians have lived in several countries for long and those societies have good memories of the Indian diaspora. There have been no complaints about Indians living in other countries for decades and this legacy should be passed on to the new generation, he said.

Bhagwat was speaking at a function where a collection of short films focused on several historical personalities was released here.
The films document the lives of lesser-known personalities who played a key role in India’s independence and nation building. Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi was also present at the function.

Bhagwat said, “Indians have lived in many countries for so many years say from Mexico to Siberia but those societies have kept it as their fond memories. “There have not been any complaints against Indians residing there for a long time. This is the India (legacy) we have inherited and we should pass it on to the new generation. This legacy of India should be an inspiration to the new generation,” he said.

The RSS chief said China received Buddhist philosophy from India. “Nowadays, there is tension between India and China. But once China itself admitted that some 2,000 years ago, India dominated us (China) without shedding a drop of blood. We gave them Buddha and his philosophy,” he said.

