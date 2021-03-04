Forced conversions: Dushyant Chautala says he will back law, but doesn’t agree with term ‘Love Jihad’

Love Jihad is the second such issue where the JJP has a difference of opinion with the BJP. (PTI)

In yet another sign of simmering differences between the BJP and its ally in Haryana JJP, deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has said that he doesn’t agree with the ‘Love Jihad’ term used to describe forceful religious conversions post marriage. He, however, says that his party will support the law his government is planning to introduce to deal with the forceful religious conversions.

In an interview to NDTV, JJP chief Dushyant Chautala said: “I don’t agree with this term called ‘love jihad’. We will get a law specifically for checking forceful religious conversion and we will support it. If anybody converts willingly or married to a partner of another faith, then there is no bar.”

The report says that on a law to check religious conversions, the JJP is facing questions and apprehension in the Nuh district, where Muslims are in sizable numbers. Chautala, the report said, held a meeting with members of the community in Chandigarh on Wednesday. “We had organised a meeting of people from Mewat with our leader Dushyant Chautala. He addressed our concern regarding the new law to be introduced in assembly,” Mohsin Chaudhary, head of JJP’s minority cell was quoted as saying by the NDTV.

This is the second such issue where the JJP has a difference of opinion with the BJP. The JJP has also faced criticism and is still under pressure to walk out of the BJP government over Centre’s three farm laws. Dushyant has, however, said that the central and state governments are committed to MSP and that farmers have nothing to fear.

His remarks on ‘love jihad’ come just days before the government is planning to table the anti-conversion bill. Last week, state Home Minister Anil Vij said that the draft of the “love jihad” bill had been prepared and will be presented in the upcoming budget session of the Assembly. Similar bills have been passed by the BJP governments of UP, MP and Uttarakhand.