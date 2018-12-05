Forbes India 2018 list of richest Indian celebrities: Deepika Padukone first woman to make it to top 5, Salman Khan reigns at Rs 253.25 cr

Salman Khan (Reuters) and Deepoka Padukone (PTI)

Deepika Padukone has become the first woman to break into the list of top 5 richest Indian celebrities ranked by Forbes India. The actress has earned a whopping Rs 112.8 crore this year to achieve the feat. Her husband Ranveer Singh is also not far behind and is ranked eighth with Rs 84.67 crores. Senior actor Ajay Devgn has also been included in the list of 10 top earning clebrities at Rs 74.5 crore.

Among other celebrities included in the top 100 are Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and badminton players PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal.

Superstar Salman Khan Khan has maintained his position on the top for the third time, with an earning of Rs 253.25 crore to became India’s highest-paid celebrity. However, Priyanka Chopra, who was seventh last year with Rs 68 crore, has slipped to 49th position this year with Rs 18 crore.

Cricketer Virat Kohli bags the second position in the list after earning Rs 228.09 crore. Actor Akshay Kumar is on third spot with an earning of Rs 185 crore. Bollywood’s Badshah Shah Rukh Khan who was is second position last year has slipped to thirteenth position this year after earning Rs 56 crore.

Aamir Khan has been ranked sixth in the list with Rs 97.5 crore. He is followed by ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ co-star Amitabh Bachchan at seventh position with an income of Rs 96.17. Skipper Virat Kohli’s predecessor Mahendra Singh Dhoni was at seventh position after raking in Rs 101.77 crore.

Forbes India has considered the period between October 1, 2017, to September 30, 2018 for its latest list on Indian celebrities. The total earnings for this year was Rs 3,140.25 crore, a 17 per cent jump compared to last year’s Rs 2,683 crore.