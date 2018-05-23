For ‘positive discourse’ Maharashtra government appoints advertisement agencies

The government also announced companies that will take care of audio-visual, print and radio campaigning.

The Maharashtra government has appointed a panel of eight advertising agencies to publicise its schemes online and “to ensure the discourse remains positive for the government”.

A government resolution, released yesterday, stated that the agencies would conceptualise, develop and maintain social media platforms such aswebsites, web portals, blogs, micro blogs, microsites and mobile applications.

“They will also supervise the conversation on social media regarding government policies and make intervention to ensure the discourse remains positive for the government,” the GR stated.

The GR said that the state governments Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR) would get inputs from these agencies to formulate and implement a result oriented social media promotion strategy.

“The agency would develop and upload creative content on various social media platforms. The content would include banners, videos, info graphics, graphics, cartoons, animation etc,” it stated.

The GR said that these agencies would upload posts on chosen social media platforms, post original blogs and articles and also curate topics on digital platforms.

They have also been directed to have a feedback mechanism for social media users. The government also announced companies that will take care of audio-visual, print and radio campaigning.