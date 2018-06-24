For plastic ban, Karimnagar Municipal Corporation of Tamil Nadu finds interesting way – distribute cloth bags

Karimnagar Municipal Corporation was included in the Smart City programme, and has secured 73rd rank in All-India Swach Sarvekshan. (Representative image: IE)

With a ban on plastic bags coming into effect from tomorrow, the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation has served notices to all commercial establishments to stop using them within its limits. “The Corporation is planning to impose penalty ranging between Rs 2000 to 20,000 on those who are found using banned plastic bags,” Mayor Sardar Ravinder Singh told reporters here yesterday. The civic body has decided to distribute two cloth bags to each household in this town to prevent use of plastic carry bags, he said. Municipal staff would make surprise inspections at all business establishments, he added.

Karimnagar Municipal Corporation was included in the Smart City programme, and has secured 73rd rank in All-India Swach Sarvekshan. A campaign would soon be launched to create awareness among public on the use of plastic bags and containers, the Mayor said adding the Municipal Corporation hopes to become “plastic free” soon.