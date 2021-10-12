‘For my next joke…’: Tennis legend Martina Navratilova’s response to Amit Shah’s praise for PM Modi

Amit Shah had Sunday said even Modi's critics will agree that the Union Cabinet has never functioned in such a democratic manner as it is functioning in the present government.
Union Home Amit Shah’s praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which he called the latter a “democratic leader” did not go down well with tennis legend Martina Navratilova who called it a “joke”. Shah had Sunday said even Modi’s critics will agree that the Union Cabinet has never functioned in such a democratic manner as it is functioning in the present government.
“And for my next joke…” she tweeted on Sunday night in reply to Shah’s eulogy of Modi as “India’s most democratic leader”. Along with the tweet, she added an emoticon for astonishment and another that resembles a clown.
- ‘No relevance’: Plea seeks removal of PM Modi’s pic from CoWin Certificate, Kerala HC sends notice to Centre
- Coronavirus Live News: India registers 14,313 fresh Covid-19 infections, lowest in 224 days; 181 deaths; Recovery rate improves to 98.04%, highest since March 2020
- ‘Visionary, decisive’: BJP leaders heap praise as Narendra Modi completes 20 years in public office
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.