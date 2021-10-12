‘For my next joke…’: Tennis legend Martina Navratilova’s response to Amit Shah’s praise for PM Modi

Martina has a track record of taking on Modi government's policies, including calling out the Trump-Modi bonhomie

Union Home Amit Shah’s praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which he called the latter a “democratic leader” did not go down well with tennis legend Martina Navratilova who called it a “joke”. Shah had Sunday said even Modi’s critics will agree that the Union Cabinet has never functioned in such a democratic manner as it is functioning in the present government.

“And for my next joke…” she tweeted on Sunday night in reply to Shah’s eulogy of Modi as “India’s most democratic leader”. Along with the tweet, she added an emoticon for astonishment and another that resembles a clown.