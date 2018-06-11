For laptops, over 22,000 Madhya Pradesh students get Rs 25,000 each; 45,550 more to benefit

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan during Pratibhashali Vidyarthi Protsahan function in Bhopal on Monday. (Twitter/@CMO Madhya Pradesh)

Pratibhashali Vidyarthi Protsahan Yojana, Madhya Pradesh: As many as 22,034 students, who secured 75% or more marks in recently-concluded class 12th examination, of the state will get Rs 25,000 each for purchasing laptops. Early in the day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan tweeted he will distribute Rs 25,000 each to 22,034 students for laptops under the “Pratibhashali Vidyarthi Protsahan Yojana.” The money will be transferred online to students’ bank accounts.

A total of 67,584 students scored 75% or above marks in the recently concluded class 12th examinations in the state. Chauhan said the remaining 45,550 students will also get Rs 25,000 each for purchasing laptops.

Chauhan on Monday participated in an event in Bhopal to transfer money for laptops to deserving students. “I am the happiest when surrounded by children. Distribution of laptops was an excuse to meet the children of my state. There is nothing we cannot achieve. However, there is a necessity to fix a goal and pledge to work towards it. We always need to aim high,” Chauhan said.

“The formula to succeed in life includes three ingredients- inspiration, hard work and basic necessities to pursue our dream. Lack of finance will not be an impediment for the children of Madhya Pradesh. To be a successful individual, it is necessary to be confident and resilient,” he added.

The CM further said, “Create a roadmap and work hard to achieve it. You need to march ahead towards building a ‘Naya MP’ and New India, and script a new history. We have been working tirelessly to change the attitude of the society towards girl child and have thus introduced several schemes for it.”

As a part of the ‘Pratibhashali Vidyarthu Protsahan Yojana (PVPY)’, the government provides money for purchasing laptops to meritorious students.

As per information available on the official website https://shikshaportal.mp.gov.in, the scheme aims to distribute money to meritorious students, who have passed class 12th, for the purchase of laptops.

Students securing 85% or above marks are considered as “meritorious” and eligible for the scheme.

The scheme is only for those candidates who have passed class 12th examination conducted by Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Examination.