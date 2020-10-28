  • MORE MARKET STATS

For justice, employment, your vote only for Mahagathbandhan: Rahul Gandhi to Bihar voters

October 28, 2020 10:41 AM

The polling began Wednesday morning in 71 assembly constituencies of Bihar in the first phase of three-phase elections amid tight security and COVID-19 guidelines in place.

"This time for justice, employment, farmers-workers, your vote should be only for 'Mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance)," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi. (Photo source: ANI)

As polling began for the first phase of the Bihar elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday urged voters to cast their votes in favour of the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ for “justice, employment and farmers-workers”.

“This time for justice, employment, farmers-workers, your vote should be only for ‘Mahagathbandhan’ (grand alliance),” Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

“Good wishes to all of you on the first phase of Bihar elections,” he tweeted with the hashtag in Hindi ‘Aaj Badlega Bihar’.

The Bihar polls are being held in three phases — October 28, November 3 and November 7. The results will be out on November 10.

