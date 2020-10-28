For justice, employment, your vote only for Mahagathbandhan: Rahul Gandhi to Bihar voters

The polling began Wednesday morning in 71 assembly constituencies of Bihar in the first phase of three-phase elections amid tight security and COVID-19 guidelines in place.
"This time for justice, employment, farmers-workers, your vote should be only for 'Mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance)," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi. (Photo source: ANI)
As polling began for the first phase of the Bihar elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday urged voters to cast their votes in favour of the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ for “justice, employment and farmers-workers”.
