For Congress OROP means ‘Only Rahul, Only Priyanka’: Amit Shah

By: | Published: February 2, 2019 7:42 PM

The BJP president Saturday addressed the third meeting of party's booth-level workers in Uttar Pradesh.

Union BudgetShah claimed that Congress president Rahul Gandhi was shaken as he listened to the Budget being read out in Parliament.

BJP president Amit Shah Saturday gave a new definition to the OROP, which normally refers to ‘One Rank, One Pension’, saying that in the Congress it translated to “Only Rahul, Only Priyanka”. Addressing booth-level workers here, he lauded the Union Budget presented in the Lok Sabha on Friday, which had proposed the highest defence budget of Rs 3 lakh crore to ensure the security of country’s boundaries. “The jawans who are deployed on snowy peaks for the defence of the country had been demanding ‘One Rank, One Pension’, but the Congress did not bring it in 70 years.

The government which you made, fulfilled this in just one year and finalised the OROP,” Shah said. Referring to the pension scheme, the BJP chief took a dig at the Congress and said, “For them, OROP is ‘Only Rahul, Only Priyanka’. While Modiji is working for our jawans, they are working for their family. Those who work for their family cannot take the country ahead.” Shah claimed that Congress president Rahul Gandhi was shaken as he listened to the Budget being read out in Parliament. “It wiped the smile off his face,” he claimed.

The BJP chief said Gandhi had felt it would be easy to get into power. “When he heard the Budget speech, he realised his turn will not come,” Shah added. The BJP president Saturday addressed the third meeting of party’s booth-level workers in Uttar Pradesh. “More than one crore workers are spread over all the booths in UP and are ready to go to the polls with the picture of Modiji.

I have faith that when the army of patriotic workers of the BJP will go to the electoral battleground, they will pull down the fortress of opponents,” he said. Shah said the upcoming elections are extremely important both for the BJP and the country. “We are yet to win Bengal, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Till the time the BJP does not win in 2019, it will not be able to hoist its flag from Kashmir to Kanyakumari,” he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. For Congress OROP means ‘Only Rahul, Only Priyanka’: Amit Shah
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition