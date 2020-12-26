‘For annadata’s respect’: Hanuman Beniwal’s RLP walks out of NDA over farm laws

Hanuman Beniwal has openly backed the farmers’ protest and said that if need arises, he would also resign from Parliament. (Photo: Hanuman Beniwal/Twitter)

The ruling National Democratic Alliance faced an embarrassment as yet another ally announced the split over the farm laws. Rashtriya Loktantrik Party Chief Hanuman Beniwal, who is also an MP from Rajasthan’s Nagaur, declared his decision at a gathering near Rajasthan-Haryana border on Saturday. “In respect of the annadatas (farmers) of the country, the RLP has decided to split with the NDA. These Bills are anti-farmers,” Beniwal said on Twitter.

The RLP is the second alliance partner that has gone separate ways. The Shiromani Akali Dal, the oldest ally of the NDA, had also walked out of the alliance in protest over the farm laws. According to the TV reports, Beniwal said that he was not in Parliament when the Bills were passed, else he would have tore the copy of such anti-farmer Bills. News agency ANI also said that Beniwal has also resigned from three House panels. He has openly backed the farmers’ protest and said that if need arises, he would also resign from Parliament. However, Beniwal also added that going away from the NDA doesn’t mean that he would join hands with the Congress. Beniwal, who rose to prominence after winning the Rajasthan Assembly Elections in 2008 on BJP ticket for the first time, has said that he is politicising the issue.