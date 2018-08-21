Food safety teams unearth hoard of spurious dairy products in Punjab

Amarinder Singh launched a campaign against adultered dairy products.

Stepping up the Punjab government’s campaign against adulterated food items, food safety teams today unearthed huge quantities of spurious milk and milk products in Amritsar and Mohali. Besides, samples were also collected from Mansa, Pathankot, Fatehgarh Sahib, Barnala and Gurdaspur. Officials conducted two separate raids in Amritsar, K S Pannu, Commissioner of Food and Drug Administration, Punjab, said.

A raid at Gill Dairy in Gonsawal village on the Ram Tirath Road led to the seizure of 58 bags of skimmed low-quality milk powder, each weighing 25 kg, about 7 quintals of desi ghee, 40 kg of curd, 20 kg of paneer and adulterated milk to the tune of 30 kg, he said, adding that the dairy was sealed, he said.

Samples of desi ghee, skimmed milk powder, paneer, milk and curd, suspected to be prepared with adulterants, have been sent for analysis to a food lab at Kharar, Pannu said. An FIR was registered in this connection, he added. A separate raid was conducted at Pannu Dairy on Ram Tirath Road, he said.

As many as 74 bags of skimmed milk powder, 18 quintals of desi ghee, 35 kg of paneer, 150 kg of curd and 150 of kg adulterated milk were seized, Pannu said, adding that the dairy was sealed and samples sent for analysis. In another raid at a paneer factory in Mohali’s Balomajra village, 20.60 quintals of paneer and 135 bags of skimmed milk powder were seized and samples of paneer, desi ghee, cream, butter, khoya and skimmed milk powder were sent for analysis, he said.

The team also seized 1.5 quintal of patisa from Mansa, Pannu said. A raid was conducted at a paneer and khoya manufacturing unit at Neem Wala Mor village in Barnala, he said. Officials also raided a paneer manufacturing unit in Fatehgarh Sahib district’s Chandila village, and took samples of paneer and milk, Pannu said.

Sampling of milk and milk products was also done in Pathankot, he said. One team intercepted a vehicle carrying about 1 quintal of paneer, coming from Gurdaspur, in the Choti Baradari area. About 2 quintals of paneer and 50 kg of curd, kept for sale, were found, in the residential area of Golden Avenue, Pannu said.