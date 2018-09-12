Food Corporation of India general manager arrested for raping woman colleague

The woman had lodged a case against Manmit Singh Bhullar — general manager with the FCI — at the Bajaj Nagar police station on June 1.

A senior official of a public sector undertaking has been arrested in Jaipur for allegedly raping a woman colleague, police said on Wednesday. The woman had lodged a case against Manmit Singh Bhullar (45) — general manager with the Food Corporation of India (FCI) — at the Bajaj Nagar police station on June 1, said Additional Superintendent of Police Mool Singh Rana.

According to the woman, Bhullar harassed her and was putting pressure on her to have physical relations with him. She complained that the accused had raped her in Jaipur on May 23 and in Delhi on May 29, Rana said, adding that a medical examination has confirmed rape.

Meanwhile, Bhullar, fearing action, took transfer to Jammu and Kashmir. He was summoned to Jaipur through a notice on Monday and arrested on Tuesday after interrogation.

He was produced before the court on Wednesday and sent to 15-day judicial custody, the officer said. A case has been registered under Sections 376 and 384 of the Indian Penal Code, he added.