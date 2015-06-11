​​ ​
  3. Following Indian Army’s operation at Myanmar border, PM Narendra Modi to send Jitendra to Manipur

Following Indian Army’s operation at Myanmar border, PM Narendra Modi to send Jitendra to Manipur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday directed Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Dr Jitendra Singh to travel to Manipur to take stock of the situation there.

By: | Published: June 11, 2015 9:24 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday directed Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office Dr Jitendra Singh to travel to Manipur to take stock of the situation there.

The Prime Minister’s directive has come a day after the army engaged two separate groups of militants along the Indo-Myanmar border after an ambush in Manipur left 18 army personnel dead, with a further 11 injured.

According to reports, Dr Singh will interact with members of civil society, political parties and security officials. He is also expected to visit Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.

The army on Tuesday engaged two separate groups of militants along the Indo-Myanmar border, inflicting significant casualties on them. A statement from the Ministry of Defence said that the operations were necessary in light of intelligence reports, which warned of militants planning attacks on Indian soil.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top