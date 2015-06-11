Following Indian Army’s operation at Myanmar border, PM Narendra Modi to send Jitendra to Manipur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday directed Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office Dr Jitendra Singh to travel to Manipur to take stock of the situation there.

The Prime Minister’s directive has come a day after the army engaged two separate groups of militants along the Indo-Myanmar border after an ambush in Manipur left 18 army personnel dead, with a further 11 injured.

According to reports, Dr Singh will interact with members of civil society, political parties and security officials. He is also expected to visit Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.

The army on Tuesday engaged two separate groups of militants along the Indo-Myanmar border, inflicting significant casualties on them. A statement from the Ministry of Defence said that the operations were necessary in light of intelligence reports, which warned of militants planning attacks on Indian soil.