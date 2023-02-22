Folk singer Neha Singh Rathore faces heat for ‘UP mein ka ba’, UP police serves notice

‘UP mein ka ba‘ song has landed folk singer Neha Singh Rathore in trouble with the Uttar Pradesh police serving a notice to her on Tuesday. The notice states that the song has created tension and enmity in society.



On Twitter, Rathore shared a video clip that showed cops present at the singer’s house with the notice issued under Section 160 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).



“This song has created enmity and tension in society, and you are legally bound to make your stand clear on this issue. You are required to present your reply within three days of receiving this notice,” the notice read, reported The Indian Express.



In case Rathore’s reply was found “unsatisfactory”, a case would be registered against her under the relevant sections of the IPC and CRPC, and “a legal investigation will be carried out,” it added.



It is pertinent to mention here that on February 16 the Bhojpuri singer shared on Twitter her new video song “UP Me Ka Ba – Season 2”. The 1.09-minute song criticised the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh. It also mentioned the CM’s name while referring to the Kanpur Dehat incident in which a mother and her daughter were burnt alive during an anti-encroachment drive by the administration.

The family of the victims alleged that officials engaged in carrying out the eviction drive had set the house on fire even as the woman and the daughter were inside their home.



During the Bihar Assembly election (2020), Rathore first caught attention with her song ‘Bihar mein ka ba’. Listing the state’s ‘achievements’, the ruling BJP-JD(U) responded with ‘Bihar mein ee baa’.

Since then, she has reportedly released nearly 200 songs, dealing with labourers, farmers, unemployment, and migration during the lockdown, apart from traditional folk songs.

