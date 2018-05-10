FOKIA urges Gujarat government to include its suggestions in drainage policy

Gujarat government to announce a drainage recycling policy (Representative Image: PTI)

The Federation of Kutch Industries Association (FOKIA) wrote a letter to Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday, urging him to incorporate its suggestions in the drainage recycling policy to be announced soon. Rupani had recently announced that the Gujarat government will announce the drainage recycling policy next month to supply water to industrial units in the state.

FOKIA managing director Nimish Phadke, in a letter, addressed to Rupani said, “The government should ensure that the agreement between respective municipal corporations, municipal councils, gram panchayats and industries takes place and agreed quantity of sewerage water is supplied by the respective governing bodies to the STPs (sewage treatment plant). “The government should provide capital and interest subsidy to the industries investing in STPs. Since electricity is necessary to treat the sewage, it is important to consider the waiver of electricity duty on the power consumed for the treatment,” he added.