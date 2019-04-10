Fodder scam: Big blow to RJD ahead of polls, Supreme Court denies bail to Lalu Prasad Yadav

By: | Updated: April 10, 2019 12:00 PM

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav has been lodged in Ranchi's Birsa Munda Jail for nearly last two years after a CBI court convicted him in three cases related to the fodder scam.

lalu bailSupreme Court rejects bail plea of Lalu Prasad Yadav who is serving jail term in connection with fodder scam cases

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of jailed Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav in connection with three fodder scam cases.

Lalu’s lawyer Kapil Sibal cited the judgment of the court where the court had in a similar case granted bail to a petitioner. Sibal said that his client has already served 22 months in jail in the cases and it is a case of conspiracy.

“There is no demand and recovery and this is a case of conspiracy,” he said.

To this, Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said that Lalu has to serve the sentence in each case.

“I don’t think we can grant you bail,” he said and dismissed the Special Leave Petition.

The RJD supremo has been lodged in Ranchi’s Birsa Munda Jail since Deecmber 2017 after a CBI court convicted him in three cases related to the fodder scam. Lalu faces more than 13 years in jail.

The fodder scam unearthed in 1996. It pertains to embezzlement of around Rs 1,000 crore from the state exchequer for the purchase of fictitious medicines and fodder for cattle during Lalu’s tenure as the Chief Minister of Bihar.

