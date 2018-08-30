Fodder scam: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav surrenders before Ranchi court, sent to jail

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav surrendered before a special CBI court in Ranchi on Thursday after the expiry of his provisional bail granted by the Jharkhand High Court in May on health grounds. The court ordered that the former Bihar chief minister should be first taken to the Birsa Munda Central Jail where he should undergo a medical test by a team of doctors who will decide what medical treatment should be administered to him. Justice SS Prasad also observed that the RJD supremo may be taken to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences from the jail for a specialised treatment.

Lalu was taken to Ranchi yesterday after the HC had last week asked him to surrender before the court and cancelled his plea requesting to extend the provisional bail citing poor health. According to media reports, Lalu is most likely to be shifted to RIMS in Ranchi by evening.

The Jharkhand High Court had last week rejected the provisional bail of Lalu and asked him to surrender by August 30. The court while hearing Lalu’s regular bail plea on August 10 had observed that he could not stay in a house on a provisional bail.

While Lalu’s lawyer had sought three more months of provisional bail on health grounds, the CBI lawyer had argued that Lalu was misusing the bail provisions and that he goes to his home after getting treatment.

The RJD leader was granted six weeks provisional bail for treatment in May which was later extended by the court. He was lodged in the Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi after being convicted in the fodder scam in December last year.