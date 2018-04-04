Fodder Scam-like ‘fraud’ rocks Delhi! CAG report gives shocking details; Arvind Kejriwal blames L-G

Fodder Scam-like big fraud rocks Delhi! CAG gives shocking details; Arvind Kejriwal blames L-G

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has put the Aam Admi Party (AAP) government in Delhi in the dock over irregularities in ration distribution in the national capital. According to the latest CAG report, at least 50 instances of resources being swindled have been found, prompting the government to call for an inquiry. On Tuesday, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said in the Delhi Assembly that strict action will be taken against persons involved in cases of corruption. He said the city government will send at least 50 cases to the Centre for an investigation by the CB.

According to the CAG report, the scam is similar to the fodder scam that rocked the Bihar in 90s when Lalu Prasad Yadav was the Chief Minister. It said that foodgrains were transported on tempos and scooters. The CAG pointed out that for transportation of 1589 quintals from the Food Corporation of India (FCI) godowns, at least eight such vehicles were used whose registration numbers were of buses, tempos and scooters.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter on Wednesday to promise that action against the guilty in case of corruption or irregularity pointed out by the CAG will be surely taken by the competent authority. “No one will be spared,” he tweeted. He also sought to blame the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi for the corruption in ration distribution.

Exemplary action will be taken against the guilty in each case of corruption or irregularity pointed by CAG. No one will be spared. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 3, 2018

Kejriwal said his government was trying to control ‘ration mafia’ but the L-G stalled his scheme of door-to-door delivery, leading to corruption. L-G had last month asked the Delhi government to re-work door-to-door delivery of services scheme and consider cash transfer of subsidies.

Meanwhile, former AAP minister Kapil Mishra has said that he will file a case with the CBI on Friday. Mishra alleged the Delhi government tried to adjust ration worth Rs 150 crore per month through four lakh ration cards.