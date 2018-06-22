Fodder scam: Lalu Prasad Yadav’s provisional bail on medical grounds extended till July 3

RJD chief Lalu Yadav was granted bail by a Ranchi court on Friday. (Image: IE)

Fodder scam: The Ranchi High Court on Friday extended the provisional bail plea of former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav in a fodder scam. The court extended the bail petition of RJD chief till July 3, 2018. The former Bihar Chief Minister was granted provisional bail on medical grounds. On May 11, the RJD chief was granted six-week provisional bail on medical grounds.

Earlier in April, Yadav had pleaded before the Jharkhand High Court seeking three months bail for treatment to various illnesses related to the heart and kidney. Lalu had filed a provisional bail petition in all three fodder scam cases which special CBI court had convicted him in this year. The cases are related to fraudulent withdrawal of money from the Dumka, Deoghar and Chaibasa treasuries. In 2013, the former Railway Minister was convicted in another fodder scam case related to the Chaibasa treasury.

RJD president was imprisoned at Ranchi’s Birsa Munda central jail since his conviction in the fodder scam case related to Dumka treasury on December 23, 2017. The court had sentenced RJD chief for a three and a half year jail term in a fodder case. However, he was sentenced to varying periods in different fodder scam cases. In one case, he was sentenced to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment.

However, after developing several medical and health-related problems, he was admitted to Ranchi’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) on March 17. Later, he was shifted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for better treatment from where Lalu was brought back to RIMS on May 1. The RJD chief was even admitted to the Asian Heart Hospital in Mumbai for treatment of his kidney and heart-related problems on May 23.

The former Railway Minister also reportedly suffers from diabetes and high blood pressure.