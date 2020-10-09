Fodder scam: Lalu Prasad Yadav gets bail in Chaibasa treasury case, but won’t walk free

Lalu Prasad Yadav

RJD chief and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav was on Friday granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court in a fodder scam case related to Chaibasa treasury. He will, however, have to remain in jail as he is serving jail time in another case related to Dumka treasury.

In 2018, Lalu was convicted by a CBI court in a series of cases of fraud known as fodder scam. The case in which Lalu has been given bail involves fraudulent withdrawals of Rs 33.67 crore from the Chaibasa treasury in undivided Bihar when he was the chief minister.

The High Court has asked the RJD chief to submit two personal bonds of Rs 50,000 each, and deposit a penalty of Rs 2 lakh which was awarded by a special CBI court to secure his bail. The court has also sought his medical report and the details of all those he has met during the course of his treatment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi.

Last year in July, Lalu was granted bail in the Deoghar treasury case.

In January 2018, a special CBI court in Ranchi had convicted Lalu and former Bihar CM Jagannath Mishra for fraudulent withdrawal of money from the Deoghar, Dumka and Chaibasa treasuries (now in Jharkhand) in 1990s. Lalu and Jagannath were handed a jail term of five years and a fine of Rs 5 lakh each.

Lalu has been lodged in Ranchi’s Birsa Munda Jail since 2018.