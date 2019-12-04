‘Focus on law and order instead’: RJD mocks CM Nitish Kumar’s ‘Jal-Jivan-Hariyali Yatra’

The RJD leader advised JD(U) national president to go on ‘Apradh Mitao Yatra, Berozgaari Mitao Yatra’.

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over deteriorating law and order in the state. Speaking to news agency ANI, the leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly said that the crime rate in the state has increased following the formation of Janata Dal (United)-BJP coalition government headed by Nitish Kumar as CM.

The former Deputy Chief Minister in Kumar’s government for one and a half years also raised questions over the latter’s ‘Jal-Jivan-Hariyali Yatra’. The RJD leader advised the JD(U) national president to go on a ‘Apradh Mitao Yatra, Berozgaari Mitao Yatra’ instead.

Tejashwi Yadav, RJD: Crime rate in Bihar has gone up since JD(U) & BJP formed govt. Instead of going on Jal-Jivan-Hariyali Yatra, CM Nitish Kumar should go on ‘Apradh Mitao Yatra, Berozgaari Mitao Yatra’. There is no point going to this Yatra when criminals are roaming freely. pic.twitter.com/jAmMwrTO5Y — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2019

“Crime rate in Bihar has gone up since JD(U) and BJP formed govt. Instead of going on Jal-Jivan-Hariyali Yatra, CM Nitish Kumar should go on ‘Apradh Mitao Yatra, Berozgaari Mitao Yatra’. There is no point going to this Yatra when criminals are roaming freely,” ANI quoted Yadav as saying.

Earlier in the day, the RJD leader sought CM Nitish Kumar’s statement on continuous uncontrollable crime in the state. “Ladies and gentlemen, Bihar has truly become a lawless state. Not a single statement by CM Nitish Kumar on continuous uncontrollable crime, brutal gang rapes, the murder of girls and killings of many businessmen in broad daylight. Why CM must not be questioned on this anarchy?” Yadav tweeted.

Ladies & gentlemen, Bihar has truly become a lawless state. Not a single statement by CM Nitish Kumar on continuous uncontrollable crime, brutal gang rapes, murder of girls and killings of many businessmen in broad daylight. Why CM must not be questioned on this anarchy? — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) December 4, 2019

The RJD leader’s criticism comes after a charred body of a woman was found in Samastipur, the second such incident in the last 24 hours. A similar incident also took place in Buxar where the half-burnt body of a woman was found.

Rakesh Rathi, DIG, Shahabad: We have cordoned-off the area, requesting everyone to stay away from the site of crime so that we can collect evidences. Forensic team worked overnight to establish woman’s identity. Rape hasn’t been confirmed yet. https://t.co/cI2FUwh7uz pic.twitter.com/nAtEVsF3ft — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2019

जलवायु परिवर्तन से उत्पन्न परिस्थितियों का सामना करने के लिए राज्य सरकार द्वारा जल-जीवन-हरियाली अभियान की शुरुआत की गई तथा इसके अंतर्गत योजनाओं का शुभारम्भ किया गया। आज से जल-जीवन-हरियाली यात्रा के प्रथम चरण की शुरुआत की जा रही है। #JalJivanHariyali https://t.co/GRVElohA1o — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) December 3, 2019

Eyeing the state assembly elections scheduled to take place next year, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar embarked on ‘Jal-Jivan-Hariyali Yatra’, a statewide tour that kicked off from West Champaran district on Tuesday. The first phase of this programme would conclude on December 6, 2019. The Chief Minister will review the developmental works and other welfare measures and also interact with the public as part of the mega outreach programme.