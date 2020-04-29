FM Sitharaman invokes Raghuram Rajan in 13-point counter-attack against Rahul Gandhi over ‘RBI list’ tweet

FM Nirmala Sitharaman has rejected claims made by the Congress party regarding bad loans.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday led a fierce attack attack against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his tweet levelling allegations against the government on the issue of loan write-offs and wilful defaulters. In a series of tweets on Tuesday evening, Sitharaman said that the former Congress president was sensationalising facts in an attempt to “milslead people in a brazen manner”.

“Rahul Gandhi, MP (LS), and Randeep Singh Surjewala, spokesperson of Congress, have attempted to mislead people in a brazen manner. Typical to Congress, they resort to sensationalising facts by taking them out of context,” she tweeted.

“Today’s attempt of Congress leaders is to mislead on wilful defaulters, bad loans and write-offs. Between 2009-10 and 2013-14, scheduled commercial banks had written off Rs 1,45,226.00 crore. Wished Rahul Gandhi consulted Dr Manmohan Singh on what this writing-off was about,” the Finance Minister said.

Rahul had earlier tweeted that he had asked the government in Parliament the names of the top 50 bank loan defaulters in the country, but the government did not answer. “Now the RBI has given the names of Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and many of BJP”s ”friends” in the list of bank frauds. That is why this truth was held back from Parliament,” he tweeted.

Today’s attempt of @INCIndia leaders is to mislead on wilful defaulters, bad loans & write-offs. Between 2009-10 & 2013-14, Scheduled Commercial Banks had written off Rs.145226.00 crores. Wished Shri.@RahulGandhi consulted Dr. Manmohan Singh on what this writing-off was about. — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) April 28, 2020

Rubbishing the party’s charge, Sitharaman said that the Congress was making attempts to mislead people in a brazen manner. She also said that provisions are made for NPAs as per the four-year provisioning cycle laid down by the RBI. “Upon full provisioning being done banks write-off the fully provided NPA but continue to pursue recovery against the borrower. No loan is waived off,” she wrote.

The FM also quoted Raghuram Rajan, who served as the RBI Governor when the Congress was in power. “Useful to recall the words of Raghuram Rajan: A large number of bad loans originated in the period 2006-2008…Too many loans were made to well-connected promoters who have a history of defaulting on their loans…Public sector bankers continued financing promoters even while private sector banks were getting out. RBI could have raised more flags about the quality of lending…” Raghuram Rajan (said)… From 2015, PSBs (Public Sector Banks) were asked by the government to check all NPAs >50 crore for wilful default,” FM Sitharaman wrote.

The Finance Minister also referred to the cases of Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya and Mehul Choksi and put out details of how their cases were being pursued under the current government’s watch. She also listed the measures taken by the government including attachments, notices as well as attempts to get them back to India to face the law.

The Congress, however, dismissed FM Sitharaman’s rebuttal and alleged that the government was busy “twisting facts” instead of answering the questions raised by the party. In a series of tweets today morning, party chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala accused the Modi government of weakening the country’s banking system.

“Simple answer that FM Nirmala Sitharamana needs to give instead of twisting facts-: 1. Why has Modi Govt written off Bank Loans worth Rs 6,66,000 Cr between 2014-15 & 2019-20? 2. Is RBI’s RTI reply dated 24th April, 2020 of Bank loans write off of ₹68,607 Cr wrong or right? 3. Why is Modi Govt righting off Bank Loans of absconders & fraudsters like Nirav Modi+Mehul Choksi (Rs 8,048 CR), Jatin Mehta (Rs 6,038 CR), Mallya (Rs 1,943 CR) & others as per RBI’s RTI reply of 24/4/2020? 4. Who permitted such huge write offs of Bank loans of defaulters & why?” he asked on Wednesday.

“And Sitharaman ji, Cleaning the Banks of people’s money by writing off loans of absconders & fraudsters is not called ‘cleaning the system’. It’s called weakening the entire Bank architecture fiscally & imprudently, if not maliciously,” Surjewala added.