FM Nirmala Sitharaman walks to stage with a bottle after NSDL Director asks for water mid-speech — Watch Video

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman garnered praise on social media for offering water to Padmaja Chanduru, the Managing Director of National Securities Depository Limited (Limited), who was giving a speech during an event in Mumbai.

In the video, shared by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Chunduru is seen pausing and gesturing for water mid-speech. Soon after, Sitharaman walks across the stage and offers a water bottle to the NSDL Director.

Overwhelmed by the gesture, Chunduru thanks the finance minister while the audience claps in appreciation.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Pradhan wrote: “This graceful gesture by FM Smt. @nsitharaman ji reflects her large heartedness, humility and core values. A heart warming video on the internet today.”

“NSDL event: While giving speech Smt. Padmaja MD, NSDL requests hotel staff for water. That’s when Finance Minster gets up, walks across the stage to give bottle of water to Smt. Padmaja. What an amazing gesture !! Really respect your humility@nsitharaman Madam,” Sundeep Sikka, executive director and CEO of Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd tweeted.

The incident took place at an event held in Mumbai to celebrate the silver jubilee of NSDL on Saturday. Sitharaman on Saturday launched NSDL’s investor awareness programme ‘Market Ka Eklavya’ for students in Hindi and other regional languages.

“Through ‘Market ka Eklavya’, you will be able to reach out to many who are in need of financial literacy. It is the right time when people have an inclination to know about the market and also the right approach taken by NSDL by educating the students,” Sitharaman said.