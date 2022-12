Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was on Monday admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, news agency ANI reported citing official sources. The Finance Minister, who is scheduled to present the Union Budget 2022-23 on February 1, 2023, was admitted for a routine check-up, ANI cited the sources as saying.

A statement on her health condition is expected shortly.

More details awaited.