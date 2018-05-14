FM Arun Jaitley undergoes successful kidney transplant at Delhi’s AIIMS

Union Minister Arun Jaitley (PTI Photo)

Union Minister Arun Jaitley has undergone a successful kidney transplant surgery on Monday at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS on Saturday and today morning at 8, he was taken into the operation theatre. Both the donor and the recipient (Jaitley) are stable.

The AIIMS press release reads, “Shri Arun Jaitley, Hon’ble Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs underwent renal transplant surgery today at AIIMS, Delhi. The surgery has been successful. Both the recipient and donor are stable and recovering well.”

A PTI report citing sources claimed that nephrologist Dr Sandeep Guleria from Apollo Hospital, also the brother of AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, who is a family friend, was part of the team that performed the transplant surgery.

Jaitley confirmed his illness on April 6 this year. His surgery was planned but was delayed due to medical parameters not favourable at that time. He had also cancelled his scheduled visit to London for the 10th India-UK Economic and Financial Dialogue scheduled for the second week of April.

A finance ministry official said that Jaitley could be out of action for about a month following surgery. Jaitley, a prominent minister in Modi’s cabinet, had been working from home over the last month. He had to cancel London and Washington trips due to his health condition.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted: “Happy to know about the successful kidney transplant surgery of Shri @arunjaitley at AIIMS, Delhi. I pray for his and the donor’s quick recovery and good health.”