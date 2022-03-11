FM Ajit Pawar presents Budget 2022-23, says Maharashtra to be first state to become USD 1 trillion economy

During his budget speech that lasted over an hour, Pawar said that Maharashtra will be the first state with a $1 trillion economy.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who also holds the finance portfolio, today presented the state’s budget for the financial year 2022-23 and made several announcements including development projects and relief for businessmen. He also announced to set up a new commission that will look into implementing reservation for OBCs in local body polls. The Supreme Court had struck down the state government’s decision promising 27 per cent reservation to the OBCs in panchayat and civic polls.

During his budget speech that lasted over an hour, Pawar said that Maharashtra will be the first state with a $1 trillion economy. It may be recalled that the BJP has been claiming to make Uttar Pradesh a $1 trillion economy.

The state government also sanctioned Rs 100 crore for building Lata Mangeshkar Centre for Music Excellence in Mumbai University. Pawar also announced to build a four-lane bridge at Revas Karanja bridge for completion of the coastal highway at a cost of Rs 897 crore in order to offer it as an alternative to Mumbai-Goa Highway.

The finance minister also announced that tax on natural gas will be reduced. “Value Added Tax on CNG and Piped Natural Gas to be reduced from 13.5 per cent to 3 per cent,” said Pawar, adding that it will give respite to vehicle owners and those who have piped cooking gas.

Pawar also announced a GST amnesty scheme between April 2022 to September 2022 and added that around 2.20 lakh traders will benefit from it.

Among other provisions, Rs 1,139 crore has been allocated to general administration, Rs 100 crore fund for slum development scheme, proposal for Mumbai to Hyderabad bullet train, proposal to build a new airport at Gadchiroli, Rs 1500 crore for Shirdi Airport, Rs 100 crore for Ratnagiri Airport besides the aim to connect Mumbai metropolitan area by waterways.