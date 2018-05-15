​​​
Varanasi Flyover Collapse: More than 12 dead; PM Narendra Modi speaks to UP CM Yogi Adityanath – Top details

In an unfortunate incident, more than 12 people died after a portion of an under-construction flyover collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi district. The incident took place near Varanasi Cantt railway station. Also, several feared trapped in the debris.

May 15, 2018
In an unfortunate incident, more than 12 people died after a portion of an under-construction flyover collapsed in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi district, as per news agency ANI. The incident took place near Varanasi Cantt railway station. Also, several feared trapped in the debris.

Moreover, UP minister Sidharth Nath Singh has confirmed that UP Deputy CM KP Maurya and Minister Neelkanth Tiwari have been directed by UP CM Yogi Adityanath to go to Varanasi’s Cantt area.

Spot Visuals of Varanasi flyover collapse

Additionally, UP CM Yogi has expressed grief and directed the administration to speed up rescue operations.

According to the local police officials, “A portion of an under-construction flyover near the railway station here collapsed on Tuesday and several people were feared buried under it.” The incident occurred post-noon. The rescue teams were rushed to the spot. Senior police and administration officers also reached the site of the incident.

“It is feared that several people are buried under the rubble,” an official said.

Visuals from the site of collapse

According to news agency ANI, eye witnesses at Varanasi’s Cantt area, where portion of under-construction flyover collapsed, revealed, “I was at a distance of 50 m from the flyover when it collapsed, trapping people under it. 4 four-wheelers, an auto-rickshaw & a minibus were crushed by it. The help came after an hour.”

PM Modi saddened by the loss of lives

Also, PM Narendra Modi tweeted, “Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to the collapse of an under-construction flyover in Varanasi. I pray that the injured recover soon. Spoke to officials and asked them to ensure all possible support to those affected.”

“I spoke to UP CM Yogi Adityanath Ji regarding the situation due to the collapse of an under-construction flyover in Varanasi. The UP Government is monitoring the situation very closely and is working on the ground to assist the affected,” PM Modi added in another tweet.

Reportedly, some vehicles were also crushed in the incident.

