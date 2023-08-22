Flyer on Indigo’s Mumbai-Ranchi flight dies after vomiting blood mid-air

A Mumbai-Ranchi IndiGo flight made an unscheduled halt at Nagpur airport on Monday evening after a passenger suffered a medical emergency. The passenger vomited blood on board and was rushed to a hospital upon landing but was declared brought dead.

The 62-year-old male passenger was suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) and tuberculosis and vomited blood on board, said Aejaz Shami, DGM, Branding and Communications of KIMS Hospital in Nagpur, PTI reported.

“He was brought dead to the KIMS hospital. His body was taken to Government Medical College and Hospital for further procedures,” Shami said in a statement.

IndiGo issued a statement which read, “IndiGo flight 6E 5093, operating from Mumbai to Ranchi was diverted to Nagpur due to a medical emergency on board. The passenger was offloaded and was rushed to the hospital for further medical assistance. Unfortunately, the passenger did not survive. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones.”

Following the necessary medical procedures and clearance, the flight successfully resumed its journey from Nagpur to Ranchi.

(With inputs from PTI)