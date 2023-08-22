scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Flyer on Indigo’s Mumbai-Ranchi flight dies after vomiting blood mid-air

The 62-year-old male passenger, suffering from CKD and tuberculosis, vomited blood on board and died on the way to the hospital in Nagpur.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
Indigo, indigo flight, indigo airlines, indigo airlines news, mumbai ranchi flight, indigo flyer
Following the necessary medical procedures and clearance, the flight successfully resumed its journey from Nagpur to Ranchi. (Photo for representational purpose only)

A Mumbai-Ranchi IndiGo flight made an unscheduled halt at Nagpur airport on Monday evening after a passenger suffered a medical emergency. The passenger vomited blood on board and was rushed to a hospital upon landing but was declared brought dead.

Also Read

The 62-year-old male passenger was suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) and tuberculosis and vomited blood on board, said Aejaz Shami, DGM, Branding and Communications of KIMS Hospital in Nagpur, PTI reported.

“He was brought dead to the KIMS hospital. His body was taken to Government Medical College and Hospital for further procedures,” Shami said in a statement.

Also Read
Also Read

IndiGo issued a statement which read, “IndiGo flight 6E 5093, operating from Mumbai to Ranchi was diverted to Nagpur due to a medical emergency on board. The passenger was offloaded and was rushed to the hospital for further medical assistance. Unfortunately, the passenger did not survive. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones.”

Following the necessary medical procedures and clearance, the flight successfully resumed its journey from Nagpur to Ranchi.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 22-08-2023 at 09:11 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
narendra modi
aadhaar card
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS