Flute played in ‘special tune’ like Lord Krishna increases milk yield of cows, claims BJP MLA from Assam

The BJP leader claimed that the amount of milk given by cows increases if the flute is played in a ‘special tune’.

Assam BJP leader Dilip Kumar Paul raised eyebrows at an event in Silchar when he said that cows give more mil when a flute is played. The two-time MLA claimed that the amount of milk given by cows increases if the flute is played in a ‘special tune’. “It has been proven by modern scientists that if we can play the flute in a special tune, which Lord Krishna used to do, the amount of milk increases multiple times,” Paul was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

The leader said that he was not a scientist, but could make the claims based on his extensive knowledge of Indian traditional study. He also claimed that scientists have now started believing in these ideas. “This was the science of ancient times and we are going to bring this technique back to modern times,” Paul said.

This is not the first time that a leader from the saffron party has made unverified claims about cows. In 2017, the Rajasthan education minister Vasudev Devyani had said that cow was the only animal in the world that exhaled oxygen. He was widely ridiculed after he claimed that cows inhale as well as exhale oxygen.

Paul won the Silchar state legislative constituency during a bypoll in 2014. In the assembly elections that followed 17 months later, he beat Bithika Dev by nearly 40,000 votes. Dev is the wife of former Union minister Santosh Mohan Dev. Paul has been a long-time RSS supporter and is one of the 15 MLAs from the Bengali dominant Barak Valley in Assam.

Last year, Paul had made the headlines after he criticised Silchar MP and president of All India Mahila Congress Sushmita Dev for riding on the shoulder of a male supporter. He mocked Dev by calling her as an ‘unmarried woman at the age of 50″ and also called her ‘Kalank of Silchar’.