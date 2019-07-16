Floods wreak havoc in Bihar, northeast India: 47 killed, over 70 lakh affected

Over 43 lakh people have been affected across 30 districts of Assam. (PTI Photo)

The flood situation in Bihar, Assam and other northeast states has turned worse with the death toll rising to 46 on Tuesday. Bihar and Assam have been the worst hit with nearly 68 lakh people affected across the two states. The incessant rains in the last 10 days have submerged 30 of the 33 districts in Assam. The death toll in the state has risen to 15. As per the daily report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), nearly 43 lakh people across 4,157 villages are reeling under the impact of the floods. Over 1,53,211 hectares of farm land is submerged under the flowing waters.

Flood waters in Assam have risen significantly in the last two days with the Brahmaputra River, which flows down from the Himalayas into Bangladesh, and its tributaries still in spate. Most of the Kaziranga National Park, home to the rare one-horned rhino, was underwater, news agency Reuters reported. Officials in Assam also said that four people had drowned on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the situation on Monday and assured Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal of all possible assistance from the Centre. The Assam CM told reporters that the situation was very critical. “We are working on a war footing to deal with the flood situation,” Sonowal said.

The Indian Army has been called in to assist in the National Disaster Responce Force (NDRF) in relief and rescue operations.

Over 25 lakh affected in Bihar

Bihar is bearing the brunt of the heavy rains in neighbouring Nepal, with five rivers in the eastern state are flowing above the danger level.

The floods have affected nearly 25 lakh people across 12 districts – Madhubani, Sheohar, Darbhanga, Saharsa, Araria, Muzaffarpur, East Champaran, Katihar, Supaul, Kishanganj, Purnea and Sitamarhi districts.

Of the 25 deaths reported, Sitamarhi accounted for 10, while nine deaths were reported from Araria, four from Kishanganj and one from Sheohar, a Disaster Management Department report said.

Northeast reeling under rains and raging rivers

Five deaths have been reported from the Lunglei district of Mizoram after water from the Khawthlangtuipui river flooded 32 villages. Rescue operations are underway, and at least 1,000 families have been evacuated to safer places. Power supply and telecomuunication services in several districts in Mizoram have been disrupted due to landslides.

Over 1.14 lakh people in Meghalaya have been affected after rising water of two rivers – Brahmapurta and Jinjiram – floods the state. Even the low-lying areas of the state capital Shillong are submerged under water.

After days of incessant rainfalls, the situation in Tripura slightly improved on Monday, when the rivers Haora and Khowai started receeding. Two people have been killed due to the floods, while around 17,000 people have been moved to temporary shelters and relief camps by the NDRF and security forces.