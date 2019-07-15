Floods wreak havoc in Bihar, Northeast: At least 15 dead, nearly 50 lakh displaced across 4 states – Top developments

Nearly 50 lakh people have been displaced in Bihar, Assam and other NE states due to flood. (PTI Photo)

Bihar, Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura floods: At least four Indian states are facing the brunt of a severe natural calamity as millions brave the odds in the face of floods across Bihar and states of the North East. The situation is very grim in Assam, Bihar and other northeastern states where continuous downpour in the last one week has affected lakhs of people. Alone in Bihar, over 18 lakh people in nine districts have been displaced. In Assam, at least 11 people have been killed so far and 26 lakh people have been affected due to floods.

Several rivers including the Brahmaputra and Koshi are still flowing above the danger level mark. The situation is expected to become grimmer with the Met department predicting more rains and thunderstorms in Bihar, Assam and other NE states.

Situation grim in Bihar, Assam due to flood: Top developments

Bihar floods: Over 18 lakh affected

The continuous downpour in Nepal and the release of water in rivers by Kathmandu has submerged many villages in North Bihar. Over 18 lakh people in 55 blocks of nine districts — Sheohar, Sitamarhi, East Champaran, Madhubani, Araria, Kishanganj, Supaul, Darbhanga and Muzaffarpur have been hit severely. Sitamathi is the worst-hit district where 11 lakh people have been displaced, followed by 5 lakh in Araria.

Four dead in Bihar

According to government data, four people have lost their lives in the state so far due to floods. Of the four deaths, two were reported from Araria, while one each was reported from Sheohar and Kishanganj districts. However, television reports say that around 8 people have been killed in the state in floods related incidents.

A view of flooded streets following incessant monsoon rainfall at Patahi Block under East Champaran in Bihar.

Met office predicts heavy rain in Bihar

The state Met department has predicted more rain and thunderstorm in Bihar over the next four days. It said around 280 to 300 mm rainfall has been received in the past three-four days in Terai region of Nepal against 50 mm of average rainfall recorded during the past years.

CM Nitish Kumar reviews flood situation

On Sunday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of Darbhanga, Madhubani, Sheohar, Sitamarhi and East Champaran districts. He also chaired a high-level meeting to review the situation and directed government officials to keep the arrangement for the flood-hit people at the camps. He also ordered for expediting the relief and rescue operations.

NDRF, SDRF teams deployed in flood-hit areas

Thirteen NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed to carry out relief and rescue operations in the nine affected districts of the northern districts of Bihar. The authorities have opened 152 relief camps giving shelter to 45,053 people, while 251 community kitchens have been made functional.

Rivers flowing above danger level in Bihar

In Bihar, five rivers — Baghmati, Kamla Balan, Lalbakeya, Adhwara and Mahananda are flowing above the danger level. Disaster Management Department told PTI that rivers are flowing above the danger level due to torrential rains in the catchment areas bordering Nepal.

11 dead, over 26 lakh affected in Assam

In Assam, eleven people have lost their lives and 26.5 lakh people have been affected in 28 of the 33 districts due to floods triggered by incessant rain in last one week. The Barpeta district is the worst-hit where 7.35 lakh people have been displaced, followed by 3.50 lakh people in Morigaon and 3.38 lakh people in Dhubri.

A flood-affected woman prepares food in Jogighopa, Assam.

Assam to receive more rain

The state Met office has predicted more rainfall across Assam. It said Dhubri and other Lower Assam districts will see more severe floods in the coming days. It also said that the water level in Brahmputra river is likely to rise due to rainfall.

70% Kaziranga National Park inundated

A PTI report said that about 70% of the Kaziranga National Park has been submerged in the flood waters. The park is the habitat of the Great Indian Rhino and a world heritage site. Forest officials said that many animals have moved to highlands and they have sufficient stock of fodder.

A one-horned rhino at the flood-affected Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Morigaon district of Assam.

Brahmaputra, Burhidehing rivers flow above danger mark

The Brahmaputra river is flowing above its danger mark in Guwahati, Jorhat, Tezpur, Goalpara and Dhubri towns, Karimganj. Burhidehing river is flowing above its danger mark in Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, Barpeta, Katakhal and other areas.

Over 3,000 villages inundated in Assam

A total of 3,181 villages were under water and 87,607 hectares of crop areas had been damaged due to floods. Authorities are running 327 relief camps and distribution centres in 24 districts. Embankments, roads, bridges, culverts and infrastructure have been damaged at various places. Also, massive erosions have been witnessed at several places.

Villagers cross floodwaters on boats in Ashighar village, Morigaon district in Assam. Rain-triggered floods and mudslides have left a trail of destruction across the state.

Over 10,000 affected in Tripura

In Tripura, at least 10,000 people across two districts of the state were rendered homeless and forced to take shelter in relief camps following floods caused by incessant rain for the last two days. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel, State Disaster Volunteers and security officials rescued a number of stranded people from Khowai and West Tripura districts on Sunday. Around 8,000 and 2,000 people had taken shelter in government buildings and local clubs in West Tripura and Khowai districts. The worst affected areas in and around Agartala city included Srilanka Basti, Baldakhal, Ambedkar Colony, Pratapgarh which are close to the river Haora. The state Met department has predicted rain and thundershower for Monday.

1.14 lakh people affected in Meghalaya

Incessant rain across Meghalaya for the last seven days and rising waters in the Brahmaputra and the Jinjiram rivers flooded the plains of West Garo Hills district. The government said that around 1.14 lakh people have been affected due to floods (57,700 people, residents of 50 villages in Demdema block and over 66,400, residents of 104 villages in Selsella block). Rising waters of the Brahmaputra and Jinjiram rivers submerged the low-lying areas of West Garo Hills district including the low-lying areas of capital Shillong. The state government has announced seven days of Gratuitous Relief (GR) for the flood-affected people of the district.