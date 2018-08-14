India rains, floods LIVE Updates: Heavy downpour alert in 23 states after over 750 dead in monsoon-related incidents; Yamuna on danger mark

India rains, floods LIVE Updates: Monsoon rains have created a flood-like situation in several states of India. While Kerala and Uttarakhand are bearing the glare of the inclement weather, 21 other states are predicted to receive heavy rains today and on Independence Day, according to reports. Heavy to very heavy rain at a few places with extremely heavy rain at isolated places very likely over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and coastal Karnataka. Heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places very likely over Odisha, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Konkan and Goa, Chhattisgarh, south interior Karnataka and Kerala. Heavy rain at isolated places very likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, east Madhya Pradesh, central Maharashtra, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.
Altogether, 776 people have lost their lives in incidents related to rains, floods and landslides in seven states during the monsoon season so far, the Home Ministry has said. According to the Home Ministry’s National Emergency Response Centre (NERC), 187 people lost their lives in Kerala. As many as 171 died in Uttar Pradesh, 170 people in West Bengal, 139 in Maharashtra, 52 people lost their lives in Gujarat, 45 in Assam and 10 in Nagaland. A total of 27 people were also missing in Kerala (22) and West Bengal (5), while 245 others received injuries in rain-related incidents in the states.
The Coast Guard has deployed one ALH, a 14-member team in Kochi, a 12-member team at Aluva. One team has been moved from Beypore to Munambham and one team has been on stand by at Cochin.
The Army has deployed one column of Military Engineering Group with 37 persons at Calicut, one column with 37 persons at Idukki and one column with 32 persons at Aluva. One column of Army has been deployed at Chunkathara Nilambur, one is also expected to be deployed at Devikulam, Idukki. One Army unit with 25 people and one column of Defence Service Corps with 80 people were deployed in Kannur. One unit of the Territorial Army has also been deployed in Kerala.
Nearly two lakh people have been living in relief camps in Kerala while 14 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) consisting of 399 rescuers and 34 boats were deployed in the state. The Indian Air Force has deployed one Advance Light Helicopter (ALH), two Mi-17V chopper, four AN 32 aircraft, the Indian Navy has deployed One ALH, 20 divers.