India rains, floods LIVE Updates: Heavy downpour alert in 23 states after over 750 dead in monsoon-related incidents; Yamuna on danger mark

India rains, floods LIVE Updates: Altogether, 776 people have lost their lives in incidents related to rains, floods and landslides in seven states during the monsoon season so far

India rains, floods LIVE Updates: Monsoon rains have created a flood-like situation in several states of India. While Kerala and Uttarakhand are bearing the glare of the inclement weather, 21 other states are predicted to receive heavy rains today and on Independence Day, according to reports. Heavy to very heavy rain at a few places with extremely heavy rain at isolated places very likely over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and coastal Karnataka. Heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places very likely over Odisha, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Konkan and Goa, Chhattisgarh, south interior Karnataka and Kerala. Heavy rain at isolated places very likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, east Madhya Pradesh, central Maharashtra, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Altogether, 776 people have lost their lives in incidents related to rains, floods and landslides in seven states during the monsoon season so far, the Home Ministry has said. According to the Home Ministry’s National Emergency Response Centre (NERC), 187 people lost their lives in Kerala. As many as 171 died in Uttar Pradesh, 170 people in West Bengal, 139 in Maharashtra, 52 people lost their lives in Gujarat, 45 in Assam and 10 in Nagaland. A total of 27 people were also missing in Kerala (22) and West Bengal (5), while 245 others received injuries in rain-related incidents in the states.