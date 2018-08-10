Floods in Kerala: Heart-wrenching! Family in Kannur watches their homes crumble, shattering hopes and savings of a lifetime

People stand on the steps of Aluva Shiva Temple complex submerged in water after the opening of Idamalayar dam shutter following heavy rains, on the outskirts of Kochi, India. (Image: Reuters)

This year, Kerala is witnessing rain fury and landslides like never before, wreaking loss of life and destruction of property across several districts. A family in Karikottakari in Kannur found its ‘dream home’ completely destroyed as it crumbled before their eyes! A grief stricken mother Ammini had no tears left, as the pandal for her son’s wedding scheduled to take place in the month of ‘Chingam’ also collapsed before her eyes. For Mohanan, it was the tragedy of a lifetime to witness the complete destruction of his home. He had completed the construction of his ‘dream home’ next to his younger brother’s home only a year ago. With the rains lashing throughout the day and night, the two families of Mohanan and his younger brother Ravindran had moved out to another place for a while. They returned on Thursday to their homes to collect some personal belongings and by then, water levels had risen and already entered Mohanan’s home.

What happened next is almost unbelievable. Trees began to fall and the onslaught of mud razed down their homes before their very eyes! Despite the efforts of local people and Territorial Army personnel, their homes could not be saved. The two families watched their homes turn to dust along with the rest of the family members and villagers. In one day, the two brothers seemed to have lost the savings and hopes of an entire lifetime, with the collapse of their homes.

The latest reports are also grim, as CM Pinarayi Vijayan tweeted on Friday afternoon that more water will have to be released as the water level in Idukki dam continued to rise. His tweets convey that three times the volume of what is released now will have to be released, which also means that people living in nearby as well as downstream areas will need to be alert and may require to relocate.

On Thursday, many districts across the state witnessed deaths, missing cases and destruction of property. With most dams across the state being opened, most rivers are overflowing and the water levels are increasing. The people in low-lying areas are being alerted as well as relocated. The occurrence of landslides have worsened the situation further.