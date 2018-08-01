Floods in India 2018: How to read colour codes for warning

In Delhi, Yamuna was flowing at over 206 metre on Tuesday noon with the danger mark being 204.83 metres

With rains during the ongoing monsoon season have led to flood-like situation in several places across India, state governments and Central Water Commission have been issuing alerts. Currently, river Brahmaputra at Nimatighat in Jorhat, Dikhow at Sizasagar town, Dhansiri at Numaligarh in Golaghat and Jia Bharali at NT Road Crossing in Sonitpur are flowing above the danger mark. The water level in the Yamuna river rose to over 206 metre yesterday. On Monday, the Kerala government had issued an orange alert” in three districts as the water in Idukki reservoir came close to full storage level. It has sad that it would issue a “red alert” if the water-level reached a certain level, according to Indian Express report.

Generally three types of colours are used for issuing alert- “Orange”, “red” and “yellow alert”. The Central Water Commission uses this colour-coded system to alert local people in case of emergency. There are over 700 flood forecasting stations located across the country and a defined “warning level”, “danger level” and “highest flood level” for the river on which it is situated, the report says. The “warning and danger levels” are generally kept fixed for a river. However, highest flood level keeps changing and alteration is done based on the prevuious year’s record.

The colour-coded system works on the basis of the amount of water that flows in a river at a particular time. When the water in a river is “above normal flood” level, or between the warning and danger levels, a yellow alert is issued. When the river is in “severe flood”, or the level is between the danger and highest flood levels, authorities concerned issue “orange alert”. Authorities issue a red alert when the waters breach the highest flood level, the IE report said.

In Delhi, Yamuna was flowing at over 206 metre on Tuesday noon with the danger mark being 204.83 metres, officials said. The highest water level recorded at Old Yamuna Bridge was 207.49 metres in 1978. It was 207.11 metres in 2010 and 207.32 metres in 2013, according to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority.