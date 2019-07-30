Floods in Bihar, Assam: Situation remains grim death as death toll mounts to 213, PM Modi takes stock

A man carries his new born baby as he and his family members wade through a flooded area to reach a relief camp at a village in Assam’s Barpeta district of Assam (Reuters photo)

The flood situation in Bihar and Assam remained grim as the death toll crossed 210. More than 1 crore people have been affected by the deluge in both states. In Assam, four more people died in Barpeta, Kokrajhar and Dhubri districts. However, the water level in all 17 affected districts- Dhemaji, Sonitpur, Darrang, Baksa, Barpeta, Nalbari, Chirang, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro), Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat and Cachar are receding.

Several rivers such as Brahmaputra, Desang, Jia Bharali, Puthimari, Beki and the Kushiara are flowing above the danger level at Jorhat, Dhubri, Nanglamuraghat, Sonitpur and Karimganj respectively.

On Monday, the Federation of Industry and Commerce of North Eastern Region has donated a sum of Rs 10 lakh to the Chief Ministers Relief Fund. The office-bearers of the Kamakhya temple also contributed Rs 5 lakh to the Chief Ministers Relief Fund.

In Bihar, 13 districts have been badly affected by the deluge. The state disaster management department has put the total number of people hit by flood at 88.46 lakh. According to the state water resources department, five rivers viz. Bagmati, Burhi Gandak, Kamla Balan, Adhwara and Khiroi are flowing above the danger level across nine places in the state.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Modi and promised all assistance. In a tweet, PM Modi said, “Spoke to Bihar CM @NitishKumar Ji and Deputy CM @SushilModi Ji and reviewed the situation arising due to floods in various parts of Bihar.” The Prime Minister also said that the Centre has been working with the state government to help those affected and will continue to provide all possible assistance needed as required.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted of light to normal rainfall at isolated places incoming 24 hours.

In Odisha, the incessant downpour has triggered a flood-like situation in Malkangiri, Rayagada and Nabarangpur. The IMD has issued a red warning for some districts for the next week. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely to occur in Kalahandi, Nuapada, Bargarh, Sonepur, Bolangir and Kandhamal districts. The weather office has further asked the fishermen not to venture into the sea for the next 48 hours.