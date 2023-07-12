Flood scare in Delhi as Yamuna crosses 207-metre mark, likely to rise further

The water level of the Yamuna river at Old Delhi railway bridge rose to 207.25 metres in the early hours of Wednesday and is expected to rise further, triggering a fear of flood in the capital.

#WATCH | Water level of river Yamuna continues to rise in Delhi. Visuals from Old Railway Bridge.



Today at 8 am, water level of the river was recorded at 207.25 metres at the Bridge, inching closer to the highest flood level – 207.49 metres. The river is flowing above the…

The highest water level of Yamuna in Delhi recorded till date is 207.49 meters. This record is likely to be broken this year.

“The water level of the Yamuna River is increasing due to rain. All the police stations along the banks of the river have been instructed to increase vigilance in the area. Coordination is also being established with other agencies so that if there is waterlogging, people can be evacuated immediately,” a senior police official was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

The water level of the Yamuna River is increasing due to rain. All the police stations along the banks of the river have been instructed to increase vigilance in the area. Coordination is also being established with other agencies so that if there is…

“The Yamuna water level at the Old Railway Bridge rose to 206.76 metres by 8 pm, which is the highest since 2013 when the river reached a level of 207.32 metres,” a senior official told PTI.

The river had exceeded the evacuation mark of 206 metres on Monday night, prompting the relocation of people residing in flood-prone areas to safer locations. People living in low-lying areas have been shifted to safer places at higher altitudes.

People from low-lying areas around the Yamuna river carry their belongings while relocating to a safer place, in New Delhi (PTI Photo)

45 boats have been deployed for awareness, evacuation and rescue work and NGOs have been roped in to provide relief to the evacuated people.’

The Yamuna breached the danger mark twice in September last year, with the water level reaching 206.38 metres.

More showers likely in Delhi

The weather department has forecast a cloudy sky and light rain on Wednesday for the national capital. The water level in Yamuna is likely to swell further if more rains lash the national capital, posing a bigger challenge for the officials.

As many as five people have died and five others have been injured in separate rain-related incidents such as building and wall collapse as rains wreaked havoc in capital in the past few days.