Flood related loss in Karnataka Rs 10,000 crore, says CM BS Yediyurappa

An aerial view of the flood affected areas in Belagavi district (PTI Photo)

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday said the preliminary estimate of flood related loss in the state was Rs 10,000 crore even as he urged the Centre to release Rs 3,000 crore as immediate aid. He was speaking to reporters after conducting an aerial survey of flood hit Belagavi and parts of Maharashtra bordering Karnataka along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“Our preliminary estimate of losses is Rs 10,000 crore, but I personally believe that the losses will stand between Rs 30,000 crore to Rs 40,000 crore. We have urged the Central government to release Rs 3,000 crore immediately as assistance, Yediyurappa said.

A detailed report alone would give a clear picture, he said, adding that safeguarding people, livestock and providing houses to those affected was the government’s top priority.

To a question on whether the floods in Karnataka should be declared a national calamity, he said it was upto the Centre to take a decision on the matter “The state government’s priority is to provide relief to to the flood-hit people,” he said.

Thirty one people have died so far in rain related incidents in Karnataka as the flood situation remained grim in the state. A total of 3.14 lakh people have been evacuated, of whom 2.18 lakh are staying in 924 relief camps.