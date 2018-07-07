Flood like situation in Mangaluru! Heavy rains create havoc, see pictures

Mangaluru city of Karnataka today witnessed a flood like situation after heavy rains lashed out the region. The region has received heavy rains since the last couple of hours, halting the city. The city is facing one of the worst flood-like situations in the recent years.

Flooding in Mangaluru (ANI)

Heavy rains create havoc in Mangaluru (ANI)

Udupi also faced the similar situation. Heavy rains has also halted this city, with water all around people finding it hard to commute.

Udupi faced similar situation. (ANI)

Flooding in the Udupi town of the state. (ANI)

A car stuck in Udupi after heavy rains caused flooding. (ANI)

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the IMD issued heavy rains warning in many parts of the country, including many areas of the Karnataka.

Heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over South Karnataka and heavy rain at a few places with very heavy rain at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka, the IMD warning said for July 8. From July 9 to 11, heavy to very heavy rains are forecasted for coastal and South interior Karnataka.

Few days back, train services between Hassan and Mangaluru were disrupted following a landslip at Yedakumeri. The Karwar-Yashwanthpur train was stopped and returned to Mangaluru after the heavy rains caused the landslide.

Meanwhile, in May, after hit by Cyclone Mekunu, heavy downpour lashed Mangaluru and its surrounding areas. Continuous rains had inundated low-lying areas and had thrown life out of gear in the twin districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. Schools were closed and fishermen were advised not to venture out to sea. Then, one Air India, one SpiceJet and one Air India Express was diverted from Mangaluru airport due to rain and poor visibility.