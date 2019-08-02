Flood-hit Vadodara limps back to normalcy; PM Narendra Modi talks to Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, in a tweet, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic discussion with him about the flood situation and assured help from the Centre. (PTI photo)

Life in the rain-ravaged Vadodara is limping back to normalcy as the water level of the swollen Vishwamitri river, which flows through the central Gujarat city, started receding on Friday. Six persons, including four labourers, have been killed in Vadodara till now in rain-related incidents, officials said. Over 5,700 people were evacuated from Vadodara city and surrounding areas following heavy rains that led to flooding. Heavy rains caused swelling of the Vishwamitri river. Water has subsided in some parts of the city and bridges on the river were also opened for traffic.

However, many areas continue to remain inundated, the officials said. “As the water level of the Vishwamitri river has started subsiding from Friday morning, the situation is slowly getting back to normal. “However, water-logging is still there in several parts of the city. We are making all efforts to improve the situation,” Vadodara collector Shalini Agarwal said, adding heavy rain have claimed six lives so far. Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, in a tweet, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic discussion with him about the flood situation and assured help from the Centre.

“Had a detailed telephonic discussion with PM shri @narendramodi ji about the flood situation in Vadodara. Briefed him about the situation and efforts made by the state government,” Rupani said in a post. “PM shri @narendramodi ji assured me of all the possible help and assistance from Central government to meet the relief and rehabilitation efforts. I am thankful to the PM Shri @narendramodi ji for his guidance and support,” the CM said in another tweet.

Talking to reporters in Rajkot on Friday, Rupani announced cash doles to the people who were evacuated and shifted to safer places. He also said compensation would be paid to those who have lost their household articles in the flood. Several parts of Vadodara were inundated after the city was battered by nearly 500mm of rains in 24 hours till Thursday morning.