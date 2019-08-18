Flood alert for Delhi as Yamuna nears warning level

The Yamuna was flowing at 203.37 metres on Sunday evening and its water level is expected to rise further on Monday (PTI)

The Delhi government on Sunday sounded a flood alert for the city and asked people in low-lying areas to vacate their place as the water level neared warning level in the Yamuna river, officials said. The Yamuna was flowing at 203.37 metres on Sunday evening and its water level is expected to rise further on Monday as 8.28 lakh cusecs water was released from Haryana’s Hathini Kund barrage at 6 pm, an official said.

Haryana released several lakhs of cusecs water in intervals on Sunday. At 5 pm, 8.14 lakh cusecs water was released from the barrage, he said. “Water level in Yamuna may cross the warning level, which is 204.5 metres, on Monday,” the official said. “People living low-lying areas have been asked to vacate their place,” he said. The Delhi government said preparations are being made to erect tents in nearby areas to accommodate the people living in the low-lying areas.

A meeting of officers was held on Sunday evening to discuss measures to deal with any flood-like situation. In July last year, traffic movement on Old Yamuna Bridge in Delhi was closed for a few days after the water level breached the danger mark. Yamuna’s water level had reached 205.5 metres last year.