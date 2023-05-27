Flights operations impacted at Delhi airport due to bad weather

Flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport were affected on Saturday due to heavy rain and inclement weather.

The airport authorities have advised the people to contact the airlines for getting updated flight information.

“Due to bad weather, flight operations are impacted at Delhi Airport. It is advisable to contact the airlines concerned for updated flight information,” the Delhi Airport said in a statement on Saturday.

Meanwhile, parts of Delhi-NCR witnessed heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds on Saturday morning.

The sudden change in weather is expected to bring respite from the hot weather conditions prevailing over North India.

India Meteorological Department predicted the rains and thunderstorms in Delhi and its surrounding areas on Saturday morning.

“Thunderstorms/Duststorms with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 40-70 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of the entire Delhi, NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Narwana, Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Barwala, Panipat, Adampur, Hissar, Gohana, Gannaur, Siwani, Meham, Sonipat, Tosham, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Jhajjar, Loharu, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Narnaul, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Gangoh, Deoband, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Khatauli, Baraut, Daurala, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Khurja, Gabhana, Jattari (UP) Sidhmukh, Pilani, Bhiwari, Jhunjunu, Tizara, Khairthal, Kotputli, Alwar, and Viratnagar (Rajasthan) during the next 2 hours,” India Meteorological Department said.

The weather department also predicted rain in Delhi for the next two to three days and no heat wave is predicted until May 30.

IMD had earlier said that the rainfall all over India in the month of June will remain ‘Below normal’ levels adding that states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Odisha, and northern India will witness above-normal temperatures.